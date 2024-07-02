While newly minted Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie wants to make spinning the biggest sport in South Africa, the EFF has slammed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet as bloated “to accommodate racists”. Patriotic Alliance leader McKenzie was announced as the new sports, arts and culture minister on Sunday night, following weeks of negotiations as the ANC formed a Government of National Unity (GNU).

McKenzie immediately took to social media where he revealed that he wants to make “spinning the biggest sport in the country”. The spinning of tyres started in the townships as a ritual to honour fallen gangsters during the apartheid era. But it has since evolved into a popular motorsport in South Africa. Smoking tyres: ‘Spinning’ has become more mainstream. Picture: supplied In Cape Town, many kap donuts illegally on pitches within communities, which can endanger the public.

However, McKenzie wants to bring the sport closer to the people by providing a safe environment in the communities for spinners, which he says will also help to keep kids away from gangsterism and drugs. “There is one promise I’m going to make ... spinning and stance [the extreme lowering of cars] is not a crime. I’m so excited, because I promised that spinning will be recognised and I’m going to make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country,” McKenzie said during a live Facebook post. “People say these things before you vote for them, but now I’m in a position [to make a difference].

“The spinners will be recognised. Our children ... when there is a spinning event in Mitchells Plain, it has been proven that there are zero incidents of shooting. When a boy has an interest in cars, he doesn’t have time for drugs. He just worries about his car. “You guys have been treated like dogs. Those days are over. We are going to have massive competitions with big prize money,” McKenzie said. Meanwhile the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the enlarged Cabinet, calling it “bloated” after the president separated some departments to accommodate the GNU partners.

The EFF opted not to be part of the GNU. EFF national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys said by handing over six Cabinet posts to the Democratic Alliance, and six deputy ministerial roles, the EFF said the ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994. “These positions mean that racists are poised to implement regressive and neo-liberal policies that will entrench market-fundamentalism and profit maximisation by the corporate and financial sector, at the expense of the poor black majority.