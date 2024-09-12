A moeg perdjie found struggling along Voortrekker Road in Kensington, buckling under the weight of a waentjie loaded with a stripped vehicle with four people seated inside, has been taken into the care of the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA. Charges of animal cruelty have since been laid against the four occupants and if found guilty, they could face fines of up to R40 000 or 12 months in prison, along with a criminal record.

“The cart was pushing against the pony’s hindquarters as she struggled with every step,” said the SPCA. “The small, weary pony was struggling under the weight of an absurdly heavy load—a cart loaded with a broken vehicle (without an engine) and four passengers riding inside the vehicle — far beyond the pony’s capacity.” CoGH SPCA inspector Ayanda Ngcofe witnessed the scene while driving down the road.

“She signalled the cart to pull over and insisted that the pony be detached from the cart for a thorough inspection. “It was immediately clear that the pony was lame and in distress. Two of the men riding in the cart fled, pushing the vehicle down the road. “Fortunately, law enforcement officers quickly apprehended them, and the cart, along with its weighty load, was confiscated as evidence for an ongoing criminal case.

“The pony is now in the safe hands of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unit.” The cart and vehicle weighed 990kg, without the four occupants, which was almost triple the pony’s weight of 360kg. “We also discovered that the pony’s owner rents out several horses for working purposes, raising serious concerns about the ongoing exploitation of these animals. We will not stop fighting for the voiceless animals who endure this kind of suffering,” the SPCA said.