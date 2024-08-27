The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a horse and a dog that were just skin and bonbe in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Friday. The rescue mission came after mense complained to the SPCA about the animals’ well-being.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said SPCA leading Inspector Jeffrey Mfini had issued warnings to the owner to seek veterinary care for the animals, but the ou was min gespin. After a warrant was later obtained from the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, the SPCA inspectors visited the property to confiscate the animals. In the backyard of the double storey house, inspectors made the shocking discovery of the dog and horse that were underweight.

Unhealthy: The horse’s coat was dul. Picture: supplied Pieterse said: “The ribs and hip bones at the back are showing. This dog should have been seen by a vet. He is not in a good shape, we will be seizing him.” Underneath a makeshift structure with a small metal gate was a horse that was also brandmaer. Both the 25-litre water bucket for the horse and the wooden box used for feeding were empty.

“The living conditions are also not ideal, this horse’s coat is dull. This is acceptable,” Pieterse explained. SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, revealed that over the past financial year, the SPCA looked into a significant number of animal abuse incidents. “During the last financial year our Inspectorate investigated 21235 cases of animal cruelty, issued 13435 warnings and executed 122 warrants to inspect and remove animals from circumstances like these when owners fail to comply with the warnings issued,” she said.

Pieterse highlighted that multiple horses are being used around the city for work purposes. “The owners are not providing them with the care that they deserve and in some instances, you end up seeing horses in this condition,”he said. “The SPCA is opposed to any animals used for working purposes when they are subjected to cruelty like this.”