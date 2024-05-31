The rescued dog that won over the hearts of the public while in the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s care has died. Toby, the pit bull that had escaped the grip of animal abuse, was given a fresh lease of life by Jaco Pieterse, the chief inspector of the SPCA.

This was all a part of his birthday festivities, which he commemorates annually by contributing to a cause that is dear to his heart. Pieterse is one of the many heroes changing the lives of animals in need on the Cape Flats and surrounding communities. He dedicated this year’s birthday project to Toby, who sadly died on Tuesday despite making a valiant battle to survive.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said Toby endured a life no living being should ever face, one marred by severe neglect and starvation. “After his rescue by Inspector Jeffrey Mfini, we poured our hearts and efforts into his recovery, and it seemed Toby was on the mend,” she explained. “He had gained weight and we saw glimpses of the spirited dog we knew he would become.Toby took a sudden turn for the worse and left us today.”

She added: “Severe and chronic neglect unfortunately does irreversible damage that no medical intervention or veterinary care can undo. If only love had been enough to save him.” The SPCA mourns the loss of rescued Toby. Picture: Supplied by SPCA Abraham said the SPCA team was saddened by Toby’s death, but she was also moved by the outpouring of sympathy from the public. “Toby’s memory will always inspire us to continue fighting for the countless others like him, who rely on us to be their voice and their shield,” Abraham said.