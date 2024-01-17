The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is back on the road and servicing communities around Cape Town with their mobile clinic. The animal welfare organisation made the announcement on Monday that they are once again available to offer essential services like dipping, deworming and vaccinations to pet owners.

SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, says their mobile clinics play a crucial role in fulfilling their promise to those who need it the most. She says: “These mobile units travel to informal settlements and low-income areas around Cape Town to offer primary veterinary care and educate pet owners on responsible pet care.” Areas like Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Blackheath, Silversands, Parow West, Mandalay, Kuils River, Ocean View, Steenberg and Langa are just a handful of the communities where the SPCA provides primary veterinary care.

Belinda says: "Pets that require sterilisation, have illnesses or injuries are transported to our Animal Hospital for additional treatment and are returned to their owners once they have recovered." However, these areas frequently face problems with pet overpopulation. Belinda says: "Our goal is to prevent common animal health issues, such as worm infestations and skin diseases, which can easily be transmitted to humans."

Macassar community activist, Christiaan Stewart, says the service has assisted pet owners in her community Christiaan explains: “They have done good work here in Macassar. The SPCA has always come out to support the health and wellness of animals in our community.” Belinda adds that Capetonians should continue to support and contribute to the SPCA.