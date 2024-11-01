Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA were attacked with bricks and a knife after trying to rescue two abused dogs in Delft. The incident occurred after the SPCA team, with the support of the City of Cape Town’s Animal Control Unit, attempted to take two dogs from their owner in Voorbrug on Tuesday.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the team was acting to rescue dogs that were being mistreated, after a warrant was issued by the Bellville Magistrates Court under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. She said the two dogs were discovered in terrible conditions, chained up without adequate shelter, lacking access to drinking water, and living in filthy surroundings. Mistreated: Dog in distress. Picture: supplied Abrahams explains: “Despite previous warnings issued to the owner to improve these conditions, compliance was ignored, leaving no choice but to intervene to protect the welfare of the dogs.”

However, when the warrant was being executed, the owner, along with his sister and her boyfriend, allegedly attacked the SPCA Inspectors and Law Enforcement Officers. Abrahams says: “Soon after, members of the local community joined in, surrounding the officers. “The attackers physically assaulted the team, escalating the violence with bricks and even attempting to use a knife.”

An SPCA Inspector and a Law Enforcement Officer sustained injuries and needed medical attention. Abraham adds: “Despite the aggressive attack, the officers were undeterred and successfully seized the dogs, who are now under the care and protection of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.” Rescued: Hond was living in filthy conditions. Picture: supplied The suspects were arrested with assistance from Law Enforcement LEAP members and are now facing multiple charges, while the dogs' owner is currently evading capture.