The two onnies, one current and one former, made their first appearance at the Wynberg Regional Court on Friday. A police complaint was registered on November 18, 2023, and the suspects taken in for questioning. Their first court appearance was on November 24, 2023 at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

The complainant, a former female learner, had been at the school from 1998 to 2003. Speaking anonymously, an individual close to the matter said the incidents took place between 2000 and 2004 and both individuals were the woman’s educators at the time. “The victim had lived with this for many years but had no intention of bringing it to light, because as explained to me she had ‘found methods to cope’ over the years, until her friend took to Facebook in October about his memories of the incidents and how it had been eating at him being silent all this time.

“She saw the post, and the mixed comments, especially from people saying ‘she must have liked it’, made her relive those memories. She then started counselling, and counselling brought even more memories to the fore which is when she decided to act.” The School Governing Body released a statement on June 28, 2024 but no action was taken against the teachers, the source said. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed that the Diep River Police Station registered cases of rape for further investigation.

Manyana said the two suspects were arrested and appeared in the Wynberg Regional court where the cases were remanded until August 21, 2024. The Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said: “The WCED adopts a zero tolerance approach on any form of sexual abuse. At this stage the victim wishes to proceed with the criminal case only, however subject to the outcome of the criminal case, the WCED will decide on any further action.” [email protected]