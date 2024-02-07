The City of Cape Town’s Department for Traffic Services has unveiled planned road closures that will be put in place ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona). This year’s Sona is set to take place on February 8, 2024, at the Cape Town City Hall. Road closures by the City will affect the normal traffic flow in and around the city bowl.

The spokesperson for the City’s Traffic Service said Maxine Bezuidenhout the City is urging motorists and members of the public to familiarise themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly. "Road users should also keep in mind that some road closures will become active the day before Sona, and some will remain in place until February 15, 2024." According to the City, road closures will start with the rehearsals for the opening of parliament on Monday 5, Tuesday 6, and Wednesday, February 7 at 6 pm.

“There will be a parliament debate from Tuesday, February 13 to Thursday, February 15 2024. This is in addition to the curbside security fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall, which was put in place on February 1, and will remain in place until Friday, February 23 2024. “Motorists should also note that there will be restricted parking in some areas,” Bezuidenhout said. Roads that will be affected by planned road closures including intersections except where noted, will be Darling Street between Parade and Corporation south sidewalk closed, and Corporation Street between Darling and Longmarket (road closed and east sidewalk), to name a few.