After two and a half years, thousands of commuters and taxi drivers finally get to use the new Somerset West Public Transport Interchange (PTI). The multi-million rand facility was officially launched on Thursday at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is the largest investment that the City of Cape Town has made in Somerset West's key business district in recent years, spending almost R65 million. Speaking at the launch, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said the City’s mandate is to provide safe and dignified transport for all. Taxi group: Arthur Rhodes. Picture: Byron Lucas He said the new PTI also strengthens the relationship between the City and taxi associations.

“It's about a really integrated ecosystem where people have the opportunity to climb on and off various means of transport where they need to go,” he said. The facility spans around 4,000 square meters and includes 74 trading bays that are already occupied by entrepreneurs. The PTI also boasts upgraded ablution facilities, a reference room, an annexure and an admin building.

Nadgene Loukossi, a 42-year-old vendor who operates a hair salon said she hopes her new location will boost her business. “I’m a hairdresser and I’m very happy for this space. I have been here for 11 years. The customers didn’t like our first place underneath our stand but they will like it here,” she said. The new PTI will transport to 12 destinations including Lwandle, Macassar, Firgrove, Strand, Sir Lowry's Pass Town, Zola, Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, and Grabouw.

Arthur Rhodes from the Somerset West District Taxi Association said they welcomed the new PTI with open arms. “We used to be here, we operated out in the open and there was no shelter hence why the people were upset but they are happy now including the drivers.” The facility will also serve as the operating base for the Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS), starting from tomorrow.