The Somerset West Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC), which is apparently standing in the way of the planned realignment of the N2, will close up shop in October and relocate to Strand.

The facility, located just off the N2 on a deserted part of Victoria Street in Somerset West, serves hundreds of residents as far as Grabouw and other areas, weekly. City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says the location of the current DLTC forms part of the N2 road reserve and the planned realignment of the N2 will impact the DLTC. Jacobs explains: “The City’s Traffic Service is in the process of identifying an alternative site for the DLTC.

“This site will be a temporary site until such time that a new DLTC will be constructed in Strand, [corner of] Erika and Main Road.” The Somerset West Driving Licensing Testing Center (DLTC), which is believed to be preventing the planned realignment of the N2, will close in October 2024 and relocate to Strand.Picture:Byron Lukas At the end of last year, the City’s Traffic Service and Urban Mobility Directorate met with Sanral regarding the changes. John Jackson of LL Cool J Driving School says the issue has been going on since 2008 and claims that there was no public participation in the decision-making process.

Jackson says: “Nothing was told to the people about what is happening, all that we know is about an upgrade taking place of the river. “For 16 years they haven’t budgeted ]for upgrades] for the testing centre. Why must it move now due to the N2 realignment?” Meanwhile, the estimated date to vacate the facility is October subject to Sanral’s project implementation.