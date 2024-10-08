The Somerset West community has been left horrified after two brazen gunmen shot and killed a man in broad daylight. The unidentified 42-year-old victim was killed at around 7am yesterday morning on the corner of Main Road and Lourensford Street, one of the busiest intersections of the dorp.

According to a witness the suspects casually walked away from the scene, and got into their getaway car. “At first, I thought it was a car backfiring, then I saw two men casually running around the corner. They really weren't in a hurry. One had his hand in his pocket like he was holding something. A car was waiting for them. They got in and drove away. It was all so "relaxed" that I didn't initially realise what had happened,” says the person. Councillor Norman McFarlane says everyone is shocked and horrified.

“Hours after the shooting I engaged with community members who asked how this could happen in our town. “If you look at where it happened, that is the entrance to the CBD, it’s a busy area, which is heavily populated with private residences and businesses. And if this could happen on the street, someone gets assassinated and the two perpetrators get away. People are horrified that this happened in their town.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Somerset West Serious and Violent Crime Detectives are hard at work pursuing leads.