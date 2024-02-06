The sky is the limit for a soccer star from Belgravia after she was chosen to take part in a tournament in Spain. Havana Meyer, 18, was selected by the BT Football recruitment agency to play in Madrid in April.

The opportunity came after she received an invitation from the agency in October last year to join their trials for the upcoming tour in Spain and she was successful. Havana says she and a squad of about 15 other girls will be representing South Africa in the Spanish capital. Havana says: “Going to Spain would mean that I get the opportunity to showcase my talent in front of international scouts and hopefully get scouted.”

The teen has already won several awards, including the Player of the Year for Alexander Sinton High School and the Spectators’ Player of the Year award for her club, Avondale, in 2022. But Havana’s dream of following in the footsteps of professional female players like England ace Lucy Bronze and Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana hangs in the balance due to funding for her trip. TALENTED: Havana Meyer is very skilful. Picture:Supplied Each player has to raise R48 000, which covers flights, airfare, accommodation and visas.

Mom Tina says they’ve had fundraisers and received a few donations, but still need to raise R40 000 by next month. Tina says: “It’s a huge amount of money to raise in a very short space of time and given that we are a one-income house only, we have been battling. But God is good and we are faithful.” Brandon Timmy, a representative of the BT Football recruitment agency, says that women’s football is currently the talk of the town in Spain and opportunities for women are growing.