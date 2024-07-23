Tears flowed in Strandfontein on Monday as a mom and daughter died tragically in a blaze which ripped through their home during the early hours of the morning. Shocked neighbours and family gathered at the double-storey in Gate Green Road where the bodies of mom Ruth September and her 17-year-old daughter Kirsten were found.

Hartseer oupa Samuel, 68, says he was woken in the early hours by a phone call from his son Gary, who suffered burns while trying to rescue his wife and daughter. Dead: Mom Ruth September. Picture: supplied The grandpa explains: “My son Gary called me at about 1.30am and told me the house was on fire. I immediately rushed to the scene and he told me the fire brigade was on its way. “When we arrived the flames had already engulfed the house and I thought to myself how can anyone survive this.

“Their older daughter, Michaela, managed to escape as her room was downstairs but Ruth and Kirsten were asleep upstairs.’’ Samuel says broken husband and dad Gary has been left traumatised and has been hospitalised. Samuel adds: “[Gary] briefly explained to me that he noticed the fire when he came down the stairs. He shouted for Michaela to get out and he tried to get back in the house to douse the flames but the fire spread rapidly and he suffered burns.

Learner: Kirsten September, 17. Picture: supplied “We had him checked into hospital for a full assessment, but he is very traumatised and devastated at the loss. We do not know how the fire started.” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says fighters received the call for help at 1.15am. He reports: “Fire crews from Mitchells Plain, Ottery and Lakeside were dispatched to the scene. By 2.45am firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that gutted the house.

“Two adults, a man and a woman, were treated for smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, a woman and a young girl sustained fatal burn wounds. Destroyed: Workers assess double storey. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “A building inspector was requested as the formal house sustained substantial structural damages. The cause is yet to be determined and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.” South Peninsula High School released a statement on the passing of Kirsten who was a grade 11 learner at the school.

Oupa Samuel says: “The principal called me to sympathise with us, saying Kirsten was a respectful child. “He described her as decent child who would never back chat with an adult. “Ruth has been my daughter for 26 years and she will always be remembered for her soft-spoken nature and being a great mom.