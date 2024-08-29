Yesterday might have been the coldest day of the winter in Cape Town this year, with even snow falling on Table Mountain. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) management shared news of the snow on social media, saying tourist hot spot had been transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland.

But our white winter joy will be short-lived as the South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast clear and sunny skies for the next week. ICY: Snowfall at Shop at the Top. Picture: supplied According to SAWS, the snowfall experienced on Table Mountain was inevitable due to the freezing temperatures brought on by a cold front which made landfall in the city on Tuesday. SAWS senior forecaster Stella Nake said: “It wasn’t surprising to see the snow because of the cold levels we experienced this morning (yesterday).

“We were expecting it because of the residual cold front, based on the shared forecast.” Nake said by yesteday afternoon the weather would clear up , with no rain on the forecast for the next seven days. Meanwhile, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) had its hands full attending to reports of fallen trees and flooded roads.

DRMC spokesperson Sonica Lategan said teams had been dispatched to assist communities in Tierboskloof, Kenilworth and Bishop Lavis. On Tuesday afternoon, the woeste wind toppled the overhead sign at the main entrance to Access Park in Kenilworth. Lategan said: “While no warnings were received for the rest of the week, our teams are all on standby to respond should any adverse impacts be experienced.”