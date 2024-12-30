Cape Town’s Town’s sheriff JP Smith has warned skelms that things are done “differently” here. This as new technology specifically targeting road users used by the City of Cape Town resulted in several arrests over the holiday period.

On Saturday afternoon, a suspect vehicle, sought in connection with a housebreaking in Table View on Friday, was stopped by SAPS Flying Squad and Metro Police units in Philippi East. Smith explains: “Metro Police technology was alerted to the vehicle moving through the Nyanga area and a coordinated response effort was launched. “Three suspects have been arrested, and the vehicle seized for being used in the commission of a crime.”

Smith said minutes later, Traffic Services technology was used to identify a stolen vehicle travelling on Main Road, Kalk Bay towards Muizenberg. This is stolen items. Cape Town’s sheriff JP Smith has warned skelms that things are done “differently” here. picture by The City In St James, officers nabbed four suspects sitting inside the vehicle. Smith adds: “The vehicle was found to be wanted in a case registered in Durbanville on the 16th of December 2024.”

Officers searching the vehicle discovered three bottles of champagne worth about R3000 in total, as well as a brand new electronic cooler box, multiple chargers and a Bluetooth speaker. “The suspects, all residing in Delft, were arrested for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle as well as being in possession of stolen property.” Smith said the City’s long-held vision of the methodology “control the roads, and you control the crime” is bearing fruit.