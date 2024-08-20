Men who were caught on a drone camera brazenly smashing and grabbing a motorist has been arrested. The footage which trended on social media last month, depicted a smash-and-grab in action along Malibongwe Drive and Potsdam Road near Dunoon.

The video, captured by a drone, showed a suspect wearing a bright orange shirt breaking at least three car windows within five minutes on Malibongwe Drive and the N7. The footage was released on social media on 17 July, by an individual, AJ, who is part of a broader security cluster constantly monitoring the area. In an interview with CapeTalk yesterday, AJ said he submitted the drone footage to cops and is prepared to testify in court, confident that it is clear enough to identify and prosecute the suspects.

He added that SAPS has the technology to enhance the footage if needed. He said that the arrests made are linked to the footage that he recorded. “I’m very excited about the breakthrough that SAPS has put so much effort into and so quickly. Within two weeks, these suspects have been detained and based on the footage, which I have given to them, and told them that I was prepared to testify in court, so let’s see how this pans out. “Since this incident (in July) it has been very very quiet, and I am very happy about that. I travel it daily… and haven’t seen any movement.”