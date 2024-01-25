Motorists are warned to be vigilant as smash-and-grab cases have increased with more than 30 incidents recorded in just one month. The Metro Police Strategic Surveillance Unit recorded 36 positive smash-and-grab incidents along Jakes Gerwel Drive in November and December last year, which is up from 22 incidents during the same period the previous year.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says CCTV footage also detected 100 instances where individuals appeared to be “casing out” potential targets, compared to 41 in 2022. He says the intersections along Jakes Gerwel Drive remain hotspots for smash and grab incidents. “During November and December last year, 36 incidents were recorded. The Metro Police Strategic Surveillance Unit also recorded a surge in incidents where would-be thieves would scout for opportunities.

“The statistics show a continued need for extreme vigilance and locking away valuables, but some motorists have yet to do their bit. ” Smith stated that the increase in the number of proverbial window shopping incidents is of interest. “We know that smash and grabs are crimes of opportunity, and the statistics suggest that smash and grab criminals are not letting up. It does also suggest, however, that the opportunities are decreasing, likely as more road users are implementing the safety guidelines, about hiding valuables.”