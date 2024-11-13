The former friend of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has openly admitted to his crimes before Judge Robert Henney in the hopes of being indemnified of theft charges. Mohamed Hanware returned to testify via an online platform at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where he continued to drop bombshells about Modack’s alleged plans to bribe top cops such as former Major-General Jeremy Vearey.

Hanware was first named in the mammoth underworld trial this year after it was revealed that Modack had filed a police statement in which he claimed he gave Hanware over R500 000 meant for top cops, including Vearey. Swindled: Nafiz Modack. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers In a lengthy testimony on Monday, Hanware told the court how he swindled Modack out of thousands by making him believe that he could bribe cops such as Vearey, but he claimed he did this to recover money that Modack had owed him. Further questioned about the payments made into him and his wife’s bank accounts, Hanware revealed that while bank statements showed he received R587 000 from Modack, he told the court he also managed to swaai R1.2 million in cash and watches from the alleged underworld kingpin.

Laughter rang out in the courtroom when Hanware was heard saying that Modack gave him two Rolex watches to bribe cops with. And while one of the watches was worth R289 000, the other turned out to be majat. Old pals: Hanware and Modack. Picture: supplied Asked to clarify a telephone recording which Modack claimed to have recorded to show Hanware was in communication with Vearey, he admitted that the call was a set up. In the call which was played during the testimony of Vearey, a discussion is held about an alleged plan to swop money for the return of firearms confiscated in police raid.

Vearey has vehemently denied being in contact with Hanware. Hanware drew out laughter again when he revealed he had used his gardener to fool Modack. He explained: "It was my garden boy on the call. I was never in contact with Vearey."

He also told the court that Modack expressed his hatred for slain Lieutenent-Colonel Charl Kinnear after his wife Rehana Ismail was arrested on firearm charges. Hanware added: "He was ranking and raving and said he will kill Kinnear." Questioned by Henney, Hanware admitted that he scammed Modack and stole his money under false pretences.