Five pupils from Pinelands High School accused of selling their black classmates in a mock slave auction have been instructed to apologise and attend sensitisation workshops. This was revealed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as the disciplinary hearings were concluded.

Shocking videos surfaced on social media last month showing coloured pupils selling their black classmates in a mock slave auction. The incident was reported to the school management by concerned parent Merle Potgieter. In the clips entitled ‘Slavery at school is crazy’ black pupils can be seen placed behind a gate while their classmates are heard making bids between R50 000 and R100 000. One pupil even offers to buy his classmate using Bitcoin crypto currency.

Shocking: Student video. Picture: screengrab This led to the suspension of five learners as former teachers and current learners came forward to reveal more racist incidents. WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says the School Governing Body handled the disciplinary process into serious misconduct. “The outcome of the process and the sanctions have been communicated to the parents and learners involved. The sanctions are restorative in nature and include participating in various workshops and learning programmes, written assignments, an apology, as well as community service.”

Hammond explains that the pupils have also been given deadlines to ensure compliance with the sanctions. “The sanctions were designed to help the learners involved gain a deeper understanding of the seriousness of the incident and its impact on others, particularly in the historical context of South Africa. This outcome was supported by the parents and learners involved, including the victims.” She says the school has indicated its commitment to continuing its journey in promoting non-racialism and diversity.