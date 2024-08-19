The informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay remained tense on Sunday after three Somali men were gunned down on Friday. The three men believed to be shopkeepers at three different spaza shops in the Imizamo Yethu community were shot and killed when unknown gunmen, apparently related to extortion gangs, opened fire on them.

The deadly shootings were carried out simultaneously, around 7.30pm, at the three shops in Molokwane Street. The three men died instantly, while six other people believed to be relatives were also wounded in the shooting. Minister: Anroux Marais. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) At this point, it is uncertain how severe the relatives' injuries are.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says detectives are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder while the motive remains unknown at this stage. Traut confirms: “Provincial Serious and Violent Crime detectives are pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for the death of three adult foreign national males and the attempt to kill another six foreign national males in Hout Bay on Friday, 16 August 2024 “At around 7.30pm, unknown gunmen opened fire at the occupants of three spaza shops in Molokwane Street in Imizamo Yethu.

“Three adult males did not survive the onslaught on their lives, while six others were admitted to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.” When asked, Hout Bay Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Loyiso Skoti confirmed that the shootings are believed to be linked to extortion rackets in the area. He says the issue of extortion will be addressed in safety structures and community meetings in the coming weeks to find a solution.

On Sunday, the Daily Voice attempted to enter Imizamo Yethu, but was unable to do so as the area was declared a red zone. Skoti says ambassadors from Namibia were also supposed to visit the area, but their trip had to be cancelled following the incident. Skoti adds: “I was supposed to meet the Namibian ambassadors, they were also warned that it is not safe to come into the area, I'm not sure who warned them.”