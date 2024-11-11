South African Breweries (SAB) has paid tribute to Deon Sampson, the courageous traffic officer who was killed by a dronk taxi driver four years ago. Sampson was knocked down on 7 August, 2020, at a roadblock on Spine Road in Khayelitsha by the taxi driver.

While assisting his colleagues with a license check, he moved in front of the van. When the drunk driver, Luvo Mlandu, realised he was about to be arrested, he tried to escape. Sampson was dragged for several metres before Mlandu ran over him.

Mlandu has since been sentenced to life for killing the traffic official. Remembered: Traffic cop Deon Sampson. Picture: supplied The SAB’s tribute not only honours Sampson’s sacrifice, but also emphasises the need for responsible behaviour on the roads. Earlier this year, SAB launched the Drive Sharp campaign to discourage drinking and driving among consumers.

Zoleka Lisa, SAB’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs, confirmed they aim to encourage consumers to make responsible choices for the safety of their families and communities. She says: “For us at SAB, responsibility is not just a short-term initiative, but a long-term commitment. “SAB Sharp is integrated into our business strategy and operations, reinforcing our mission to grow the beer category responsibly.”

SAB recreated a photo of Sampson using parts from car accident wreckage and produced a documentary that delves into how families have been affected by the loss of their loved ones. Sampson’s widow, Lucian Sampson, revealed participating in the campaign was an emotional journey that brought back many feelings. She says: “But in a big way, it was an honour for us to do this, keeping Deon’s memory alive and his legacy to be celebrated this way.

“We can’t really put into words what we have experienced, it's not about the fame but who Deon was as a person.” “He wasn’t just a traffic officer, who he was in the public is who he was at home.” In 2022, Mlandu was sentenced to 25 years in the mang for murder. He also received five years for attempted murder and three years for being the contravention of the National Road Traffic Act.

The sentences will run concurrently, and he was banned from owning a gun. Lucien said the sentence may not alter the past events, but it emphasises the need for stricter penalties for such crimes. She adds: “Deon would refer to this as a slap on the wrist, 25 years for a life is short.