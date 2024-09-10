The senseless murder of 14-year-old Malachi van Sensie, has led his family, a group of concerned residents, and parents who suffered the same pain of losing a child to gang violence, to take to the streets and raise awareness. The Malachi Foundation was born out of the heartache brought on by the death of the Mitchells Plain teen in June 2024.

Malachi was shot eight times in the face and once in the leg after refusing to join a gang in the area. It is alleged that the gang continuously harassed Malachi, but the teen would not give in. Sadly, his bloody body was found in Stag Road, Eastridge. In memorial: Ouma Felicity. Picture: supplied Malachi’s uncle Pastor Peter van Sensie, 44, who leads the Gospel Foundation Ministries in Beacon Valley, says: “Too many times we hear of people rallying together, that’s just when the incident happens, then after that everything goes quiet.

“That is why we started the Malachi Foundation, firstly the name Malachi means Messenger of God.” Pastor Van Sensie says his nephew was a loving, caring person. “I feel like I could’ve done more for Malachi, that is why we are paying it forward to the youth.”

He says the Malachi Foundation is still in its outreach phase, but he hopes to get it registered. “This is not just about Malachi, it’s about every child on the Cape Flats, we hope we reach every community, so that these kids can listen to the pain of mothers who lost their kids, so that they can listen to testimonies of ex-gangsters. “We are also working together with the Abakhululi Foundation, which does prison ministries. We want this to be big.”