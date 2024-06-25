Mfuleni Police are investigating a murder after the body of a man was found dead in the reeds on the corner of Hindle Road and Delft Main Road in Wesbank on Sunday morning. It is believed that the victim was walking from Delft to Eerste River when he was killed, and he was robbed of his pants and shoes.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the motive for the attack is unknown. He says Mfuleni police found the victim with a stab wound to his neck. Forum: Edith van Wyk. Picture: from facebook “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.”

Edith Van Wyk, chairperson for the Sector 3 Crime Forum in Wesbank says the victim was allegedly found half naked, with his shoes and pants missing. “It is a Muslim guy from Eerste River, the family has been found and his janaazah is today (Tuesday). This is the third body that was found murdered close to each other in recent months with the same modus operandi where the deceased are half undressed and their shoes removed. “That is a crime hotspot. The body was half hidden by the reeds close to the canal. We believe that he was walking because there was no information given of a hijacking or that he was driving, so we believe that he was walking home to Eerste River.”