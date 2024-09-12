The family of a popular Mitchells Plain mechanic who was murdered just over a year ago, says the constant postponements in the court case is running them down. Suspects Marwaan Martin and Gaarieth Galant appeared in Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Wednesday where they face a murder charge.

Ridhaa Sasman, 30, was murdered in June 2023. His body was found tied with rope and cable ties in the boot of his Renault Mégane in Morgan Village. He had been stabbed multiple times. The father of two’s body was found three days after he was reported missing by his family when he didn't return home after dropping off one of his workers. Frustrated: Mother Rashieda Petersen. Picture: supplied His family received a lead when people tried to sell them Sasman’s takkies.

At court, the suspects looked ever relaxed as the case was quickly postponed for another month due to the defence lawyer being sick. Ridhaa’s mom, Rashieda Petersen, said she wished the magistrate’s could see how much energy it takes from victims’ families to walk into court every time, only for the case to be postponed. “Yesterday (Tuesday) we were here as well, then it was postponed until today. Today we sat here waiting, only for it to be postponed until October again.

“It becomes a lot and it's not a nice feeling at all, it's been a year already since Ridhaa’s death and we are still at the witness part of the trial. “What are they waiting for? For the witness to become scared? Then we will be left without answers or justice.” “I want to know why they killed him! But now we have to wait again.”