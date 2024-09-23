A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon in Elsies River when two alleged gangsters ran into Elroy Franke's home and murdered him.

Community leaders said this was part of the ongoing gang violence in the area. Speaking anonymously, a resident said skollies are targeting boys. “Teenage boys have ended up dropping out of school out of fear for gangsters. When they go to school they are attacked by gang members who hang around the schools.

“In this case, the teenager decided to leave school because he was scared and now the gangsters have gone into his home, his safe space, and they killed him. It's such a shame because he lost his mom to cancer and now he had to die like this.” The woman said this was the fourth murder in just four days. Last Sunday, three people were gunned down in 12th Avenue. “Thursday's shooting happened just a few streets away on 15th Avenue. Leonsdale needs urgent help.

“We struggle with smash and grabs daily, every minute of every day. There is no police visibility. There are only two police vans to cover the entire area. However, you find them sitting at the BP garage eating pies, making jokes. They refuse to come into the area.” The community held a peace march on Saturday: “We need to end this gang violence and we want people to stand up against it.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed Elsies River officers opened a murder docket for further investigation following a shooting incident on Thursday, which claimed the life of the 15-year-old male at a house on 15th Avenue, Leonsdale, Elsies River.