A self-confessed skollie from Ocean View has taken to the stand at the Western Cape High Court to reveal the details behind the horrific shooting which led to the death of little Emaan Solomons. The member of the Tailor Boys gang, who may not be named, said the bullets fired by murder accused Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks were meant for him.

The duo who are members of the notorious Junky Funky Kidz gang are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. They are accused of shooting the seven-year-old meisie in front of her home on 25 February 2020 amid a gang war. Accused: “JFKs” Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks. Picture: supplied The duo were allegedly trying to shoot members of a rival gang and have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In his testimony, the witness said the violence gang fights over turfs operated by the Tailor Boys and Junky Funky Kidz gang dated back to 2012. On the fatal day, he was smoking dagga with his friends when one of his friends indicated they had spotted members of the JFKs followed by a gunshot. He agreed that a rival gang member entering into their turf was viewed as an act of war and normally he would shoot back but he had no gun and instead decided to run away that day.