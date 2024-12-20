A Lavender Hill skollie was hospitalised this week after gatvol mense moered the gunman who was allegedly seen klapping skote on Tuesday. A video of the incident showing angry mense gooing bricks at the gunman has since gone viral on social media, as cops struggled to contain the mob.

According to a resident, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns, the incident in Epston Close came amid a raging gang war between the Fast Guns and Junky Funky Kidz gangs. The source says: “Apparently that skollie shot an innocent person and was chased down by residents who threw bricks at him. “The people are gatvol of gang shootings and just want to enjoy the festive season.

“You can see in the video that they are undeterred by the police and it seems tensions are at boiling point.” In the clip, the gunman, dressed in all black, is seen running across a veldjie when he is confronted by a large group of residents. GEVANG: Police officer holds down suspect, age 34, in Epston Close GEVANG: Police officer holds down suspect, age 34, in Epston Close A shot is heard going off and cops intervene, but the fired-up mob is seen pouncing on the gunman and moering him dik.

Cops struggle to get the man into custody, and are seen cuffing him to the back of a police van and speeding off. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says a 34-year-old man was arrested following the incident. Van Wyk reports: “Steenberg police arrested a 34-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and discharging of a firearm in a public place following a shooting incident at about 10.50am in Epston Close, Lavender Hill.

“Upon arrival of police members, the suspect was assaulted by community members and cops intervened. “The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment under police guard. He was discharged later and is currently in police custody.” HET HOM: Cop van speeds off Van Wyk says no injuries or damages were reported to police.

He adds: “Cops confiscated a Norinco pistol with three 9mm rounds and handed it in as exhibits. The suspect will appear at Wynberg Magistrates Court once charged.” Newly-elected Community Policing Forum Chairperson, Nicola Small, says the incident highlights that more needs to be done to enhance safety in the area. Small says: “I was elected on the same day that these videos began circulating.

“While I can’t speak to the current emotions or frustrations of the community, I do want to acknowledge the gravity of this incident. “It underscores the importance of collective efforts to enhance safety in our neighbourhoods. “Situations like these remind us that, although strides have been made in reducing and preventing crime, there is still significant work ahead to build safer spaces for everyone.