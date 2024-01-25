The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reiterated that schools are not allowed to withhold report cards after a matriculant was refused allegedly due to outstanding school fees. Iviwe Mayila, a former learner of Wallacedene Secondary School, says he was told by the principal that because he owed the school money, he was unable to get his results.

Iviwe’s uncle, Yedwa Mayila explains: “My nephew recently finished matric at Wallacedene Secondary School in Kraaifontein. “The school refused to give him and his mother the statement of symbols because of the money owed to the school, even though they couldn’t tell them the exact amount as they claim that the information is with a retired teacher who was Iviwe’s class teacher last year.” The uncle says the family was worried Iviwe could not make applications with tertiary institutions without the document.

He says: “The other concern was the deadline for NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] is around the corner and how it would have affected him.” The worried uncle says the family had to buy two reams of paper for the school so that they would release the document Iviwe needed. The uncle says: “My sister went back to the school and she was told they would release it if she bought the papers. This means that she paid. This is not fair, imagine if my sister couldn’t afford to buy the papers, that would have destroyed my nephew.”