Skelms are waging a war on the City’s Water and Sanitation staff, who have faced 22 hijackings and 52 robberies in less than a year. This has seen the City deploying private security costing them more than R8 million, while vital service delivery has been delayed.

Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, says: “Over the current financial year, the City has spent R8,5 million on private security escorts to help protect teams while they deliver services to our communities. “The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate’s dedicated workers strive to provide a clean, reliable water supply and effective sanitation, which are essential for public health.” He adds: “Staff are unable to access certain areas due to safety concerns, leading to delays in maintenance and repairs, and compromising the quality of the service.

“Since July 1, 2023, the teams have faced 22 hijackings – seven in Khayelitsha, six in Philippi, and three in Mfuleni, and 52 robberies - 16 have been at gunpoint. “Six robberies have happened in Khayelitsha, three each in Blue Downs and Philippi, and two each in Strand, Gugulethu, Fisantekraal, Athlone, and Bishop Lavis. “Stolen items include cellphones, watches, 12 meter reading devices, 14 tablets, and PPE essential for field operations.”

He says in April, two security guards escorting City staff in Philippi’s Phola Park community were shot and killed. Last Friday, one of two private security escorts, who were guarding a sewer pump station in Athlone while an electrical contractor was working at the facility, was also shot dead in the same area. He says the City relies on private security and local law enforcement to ensure safe passage for their teams, however, securing their support depends on their availability.