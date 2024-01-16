Tricky skelms are flousing tourists along the Atlantic Seaboard into paying for “access” to certain roads by tapping their credit cards. This was revealed as two conmen were recently caught on CCTV cameras running their new scam.

The crime, which also took place in Mouille Point two months ago, is the latest con in the area, Sea Point City Improvement District chairperson Jacques Weber said. This comes as ATMs are more heavily guarded, leading swindlers to instead target tourists walking along public streets. In the latest incident caught on camera, the WatchTower Group’s smart detection CCTV system flagged the suspects in Main Road last Wednesday wearing security-branded clothing, who falsely claimed to two tourists that they needed a permit to walk on that road, and needed to tap or swipe their credit cards.

Weber, also the director of WatchTower, said their operators recognised the scam and alerted PPA Security. As PPA agents approached the scene, the suspects fled, and were later spotted again in the CBD. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, last night said the suspects were yet to be arrested.

Weber said over the past 10 to 15 years, suspects targeted ATMs where they would skim cards. But since security was tightened at these spots, the new modus led criminals to the streets. “This happened on Main Road, the suspects were wearing security caps and T-shirts, but there is nothing official about it. “They tell tourists that they need a permit to walk on certain roads. Locals will know straight away that it is a scam.

“This is the second incident to take place in recent months. An ATM at Sea Point Checkers that was usually targeted in the past received no incidents this festive season. “Criminals are now targeting foot traffickers.” Green Point Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Peter Flentov said they were growing concerned about conmen.

He says: “Green Point hosts many tourists and visitors who stay in the suburb or who attend one of the many events that occur here. “Unfortunately that attracts criminals to the area. “We urge all hosts to warn their guests to be vigilant and to tell them that they do not need a permit to walk in any public spaces, and to urge them to report all crime to the police.”