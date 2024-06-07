Police are investigating the robbery of a school boy in Plumstead who was targeted while cycling to school on Tuesday. CCTV footage of the brazen robbery was shared on social media showing the unsuspecting boy riding along Plympton Road shortly before 4pm when he is held up by two men.

In the footage a white bakkie is seen slowly driving over an intersection and suddenly stops. Two men get off and the boy is then spotted cycling in their direction. They abruptly snatch the bike which they load onto the bakkie before driving away as the boy hopelessly tries to chase after them. Police are investigating the robbery of a school boy in Plumstead who was targeted while cycling to school on Tuesday. picture screen grabb Community Police Forum chairperson, Fiona Schwimmbacher, says this is the second incident recorded in the area.

“It is a growing concern, the youngster was the second victim to such a crime within the area. A case has been opened and the detective is busy following up on any and all leads. Children need to be encouraged to walk/ride home together in groups, as it makes it harder to take on a group than just an individual.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Jospeh Swartbooi, confirms a case has been opened. "According to reports the victim, a 14- year-old scholar was riding on his bicycle near to Ashbury Road in Plumstead. Two males approached him stopped him, demanding his mobile phone. The two suspects forced the boy of the bicycle after which they loaded it onto a light delivery vehicle after which they fled the scene. The suspects are yet to be arrested. The victim did not sustain any injuries."