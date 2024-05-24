Brazen robbers robbed a store during peak hour traffic in Brackenfell on Thursday morning.
The skelms robbed a winkel and made off with kroon and several boxes of entjies.
A Brackenfell resident who was waiting for his lift club on Frans Conradie Drive says: “I was waiting for my lift and noticed this guy watching the people in the shop, which is owned by foreigners and located in De Villiers Street in Springbok Park.
“He was wearing a yellow bib and looked very nervous.
“There was a car standing in front of the shop with the boot open, and that’s when I smelled a rat.
“By luck, officers of SJC Security were busy patrolling the area.
“Five men got into the car with boxes and then they left very fast before the guards could catch them. It was peak hour traffic and they fled in the direction of Stikland.
“I spoke to the security officers and they said the skelms got away with five boxes of cigarettes and some money.
“We heard that the five robbers held the owner at gunpoint, but nobody was apparently injured. Luckily my lift was late, otherwise I wouldn’t have seen the robbery.”
Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms the incident and says no arrests were made: “We can confirm that Brackenfell police opened a business robbery case following an incident on Thursday 23 May 2024 at De Villiers Street, Springbok Park. No arrests as yet. Investigation continues.”