The Covid community in Mfuleni remained tense after four alleged thieves had their fingers and feet cut off. A resident says he went to get water from the communal tap when he heard the commotion on Friday.

“I went to see and I saw the four men being assaulted, it was horrible. They were bleeding and I saw that their fingers and their feet were chopped off. “They were accused of stealing, I don’t know what they stole and from whom. They were severely injured, they couldn’t even talk.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says Mfuleni SAPS opened as murder docket for further investigation following the death of a 25-year-old man who was found deceased when cops responded to the scene in Saxdown Road in Covid at about 12:50pm on Friday.

“It was reported to police on arrival that three other men between the ages 20 and 25 were transported to a medical facility after they were allegedly assaulted by a mob after being accused of committing crime in the community. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive forms part of ongoing investigation.” Social Justice Coalition political educator Bonga Zamisa condemns the incident and says: “We are saying that there are other routes and other avenues that communities could exhaust before taking the law into their own hands. “This is linked to a wide range of issues, police don’t patrol in informal settlements and that is one of the contributing factors for mob justice, which is wrong.”