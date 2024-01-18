A dom skelm who robbed a tourist of a cellphone was busted thanks to wakker cops who chased him through the streets of Cape Town on Sunday. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says law enforcement officers on patrol witnessed the suspect grab a phone from a tourist in the Bo-Kaap area and jumped in a waiting vehicle nearby, which resulted in a high-speed chase through the streets of the CBD.

Smith says: “The suspect then jumped from the vehicle and ran into the Company Gardens where he tried to discard the evidence, tossing the phone into the gardens while still trying to evade capture.” CHASE: Cops pursued The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the scene before the corresponding units arrived. Determined, officers chased after the skelm and retrieved the cellphone he threw away as he fled.