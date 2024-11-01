A Vredenburg cop was nabbed after he allegedly demanded bribes to make cases disappear.
Warrant Officer Guillium Jacobus Stephanus Van Zyl, 51, was arrested on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains: “Initial investigation suggests that on 12 March 2024 the warrant officer stationed at Vredenburg Detective Services requested a suspect in a criminal case to meet him at a nearby shopping complex.
“Reports further suggested that the member requested a payment of R1500 for his efforts to ensure that the case of driving under the influence of alcohol will be withdrawn.
“The conduct of the police officer was reported and eventually transferred to the Western Cape Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation.”
Van Zyl made his first appearance in Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, and the matter was postponed to today for a formal bail application.
Rural and Farmworkers Development Organization Executive Director Billy Claasen welcomed the arrest and said: “It is alleged that this well-known Warrant Officer with 30 years of service in the SAPS was arrested for fraud. It is further alleged that he has sold dockets to hardcore criminals and/or have made the dockets disappear.
“To make dockets disappear and/or sell it to criminals is a very serious offence, and his alleged action probably has kept dangerous criminals unpunished and outside on the streets. This is a breakthrough in the fight against corruption within the South African Police Service.
“We are of the view that Police Officers need to undergo a yearly lifestyle audit to see where they get all their income from. This will also minimise corrupt action within the police.”