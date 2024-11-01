A Vredenburg cop was nabbed after he allegedly demanded bribes to make cases disappear.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains: “Initial investigation suggests that on 12 March 2024 the warrant officer stationed at Vredenburg Detective Services requested a suspect in a criminal case to meet him at a nearby shopping complex.

“Reports further suggested that the member requested a payment of R1500 for his efforts to ensure that the case of driving under the influence of alcohol will be withdrawn.

“The conduct of the police officer was reported and eventually transferred to the Western Cape Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation.”