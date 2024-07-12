Shameless thugs on the prowl took advantage of the extreme weather conditions by robbing delivery trucks in Uitsig. On Thursday morning motorists captured videos of the mense - including young children and their mothers - looting the trokke, running off with boxes and bags of Simba chips.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Ravensmead SAPS were informed about the incident in De La Rey Road in the Ravensmead area, upon which the Crime Prevention Unit members were dispatched to the scene. “They restored calm and order, whereafter the members escorted the trucks back to the company premises. “No cases registered as yet. The members will remain in the area to monitor the situation.”

Maak oop: Residents attack a Simba chips trok. picture: screen grabbed Councillor Johanna Martlow says since Monday, skelms have been standing on the corner of Robert Sobukwe Drive and De La Rey Road waiting to pounce. Martlow reports: “On Monday, I received a call from a woman who was in such a state, she told me that there were robberies and looting. “I called the Law Enforcement and asked them to be visible in the area. They know that the cars will slow down because of the weather and that is when they take their chance.”

Martlow asked the public to assist police so the robbers can be arrested. She says: “People don’t want to come forward and make statements with the police. “The Uitsig community must also help, because they know these people, they must start speaking up. They can do this anonymously.”

Disgusted: Imraahn Mukaddam. Picture: David Ritchie Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) Imraahn Mukaddam says they are disgusted by the residents’ behaviour. He blasts: “It’s despicable that the entire community, young and old, can be mobilised to follow the lead set by gangsters, this is not acceptable. “We are saying the community must refrain from this kind of conduct because the example that is set for the young ones is unacceptable.