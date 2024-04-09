Witnesses for the defence are finally expected to take the stand in the case of a murdered City Fire and Rescue dispatcher which has been dragging on for six years. Shaquille Groep, Justin Hendricks, Shane Hendricks, and Xavia Simpson made a brief appearance at the Wynberg Regional Court yesterday where they face charges of murder and robbery.

The matter was postponed to April 26 2024 for the defence to lead their evidence, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed. It is alleged that the group had given Michael Davids, 34, a City Fire and Rescue dispatcher from Blackheath, a lift to Philippi after he was apparently involved in an argument with his girlfriend on June 30, 2018. The couple had returned to her Ottery home after spending a night out at Club Fever in Athlone.

Not giving up: His relative Danie Isaacs. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) The group allegedly robbed Davids of his Sony Ericsson cellphone and other belongings. They also urinated on him before dumped his body along Olieboom road in Philippi. Police discovered Davids’ body on July 1, 2018, which was riddled with stab wounds and he was only dressed in his underpants. With the assistance of private investigator Johan Beukes, the suspects were caught thanks to cellphone links.

The stolen cellphone had been sold to a man who was traced to his workplace in Montague Gardens. Davids’ relative Danie Isaacs said they also engaged with the Senior State prosecutor after they learnt that one of the cops on the case had died. “We were told they are hoping to finalise the matter by May or June. We hope that this is the case because there have been so many delays.”