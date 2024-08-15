The family of a slain Mbekweni woman say they are happy that her killer has been given a life sentence. Siphokazi Booi was murdered by her boyfriend in September 2021.

The couple had been drinking with friends when they had a bekgeveg and their visitors left around 2am. The friends went to see Siphokazi the following day after her boyfriend Sithobele Qebe told them that she had left. Two days later, the victim's charred remains were found metres away from her killer’s home.

Pleaded guilty: Sithobele Qebe. Picture: supplied She was beaten to death and her body had been dismembered and stuffed into a wheelie bin before being set alight. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the Paarl Regional Court sentenced Qebe to life behind bars for the brutal murder of Siphokasi, who has been a state witness against him in a previous assault case. “Qebe pleaded guilty under Section 112 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, to multiple charges including murder, obstructing the administration of justice, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, desecrating a corpse, and contravening his bail conditions.

“In addition to the life sentence for Booi’s murder, Qebe received three years for obstructing justice, five years for assault, five years for desecrating a corpse, and three years for contravening his bail conditions. The court ordered that these sentences run concurrently, leading to an effective sentence of life imprisonment, said Ntabazalila. Siphokazi’s aunt Nontando Booi said: “We are happy that he is finally going to rot in jail and that we won’t see him again.” Action Society spokesperson Juanita du Preez said the murder case had been dragging on for three years.