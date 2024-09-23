By Venecia Valentine The family of a terminally ill Tafelsig girl says she has defied the odds and reached matric despite her health challenges and losing her mom.

Gaynor Hendricks, 66, and her husband Niel adopted Zoe at four months old. Gaynor says Zoe was born with the illness, which the family has asked to be kept private.

Zoe’s biological mother was 17 years old at the time and unable to care for her sick baby. Gaynor, who is a relative of the mother, says the illness was discovered after little Zoe spent four months in hospital. Against all odds, Zoe has survived and she is now in Grade 12 at Cedar High School.

The Daily Voice first met Zoe Okkers in 2019 when she wished to meet her idol, Paxton Fielies, for her birthday. The 18-year-old dreams of becoming a film director and has been approved for a bursary. The bubbly teen takes medication every day and sees the doctor every six months for a check-up. In 2020, her biological mother sadly passed away.

Zoe says: “My sickness never kept me behind and making it to Grade 12 is a milestone for me. I witnessed some of my friends drop out of school. Some are on drugs and some have babies, and here I am with big dreams and goals in life. I am hoping to study film at UCT next year. I want to work abroad.” READY TO CONQUER: Zoe Okkers The teen lives with her adoptive parents who rely on their pension and her disability grant to survive. Gaynor says they would love to send Zoe to her matric ball on 9 December.