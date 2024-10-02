Now you can say thank you to that one onnie who has always believed in you. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) calls for the public to express gratitude to teachers through letters, cards, and social media using the hashtag #ThankATeacher.

October is marked as National Teacher Appreciation Month, with World Teachers’ Day being celebrated around the world on 5 October. WCED MEC David Maynier says: “We want to thank all of our teachers of the Western Cape for the love and support they give our children every day. “Teachers shape the lives of our youth and provide them with the tools to succeed in the workplace and as leaders in society. They make a lasting and positive influence on our lives and that of our children, and this should be acknowledged.”

“We are encouraging the public to show how much they value a past or present teacher by posting words of gratitude on social media using the hashtag #ThankATeacher. “We are also encouraging our learners to write a letter or card to their teacher, or drawing a picture for their special teacher to share with them, in the run up to World Teachers’ Day. These small gestures of thanks go such a long way,” Maynier said. Maynier says they remain aware of the pressure that the national fiscal emergency has placed on teachers and schools.