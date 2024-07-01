A grade 10 learner from Delft was shot and killed on Saturday night when alleged skollies shot through the roof of the wendy house where she was sitting. Shante Adams,17, who attended Voorbrug High School, was chilling out with nine of her friends inside the wendy in Hartenberg Street, Voorbrug just before midnight when she was shot in the head.

According to Shante’s friend and witness who cannot be named, the group was threatened by the Nice Time Kids earlier on Saturday when they were told ‘julle gaan vrek vanaand’. The witness explains: “On Saturday night, we were listening to music and the first gunshot sounded like a stone so we didn’t bother. Ambushed: Skollies fired into wendy. Picture: supplied “My sister put the music off and that was when we heard the rest of the shots go off.

“We all ran out because we were unsure where the shots were coming from. “The bullets hit Shante directly on her head but she managed to run and fell before she could reach the door. “When we got outside, she wasn’t with us, that was when we found her lying on the floor still inside the wendy.”

A parent told the Daily Voice that earlier on Saturday, the Nice Time Kids and Shante’s friends threw stones at each other because one of the skollies allegedly had an altercation with Shante’s boyfriend. When the Daily Voice arrived at the family home, we were told that she is the third victim in the household who was innocently killed, after her uncles aged 18 and 28 were also shot and killed in the same road in 2019 and 2021 respectively. The family say they have no faith in Delft Police station as the previous murders are still unsolved.

Hartseer: Mom Griszelda. Picture: supplied Her heartbroken mother, Griszelda Adams, 38, says she last saw her daughter earlier that evening when she told her to stay safe. The tearful mom says: “I was told that Shante was going to sleep there and I said that she should stay inside and not walk late at night. “I went to my friend and not long after, my mother came to call me. I am not OK, I just want Shante back.”

Grandmother Yvonne Adams says when she got to the wendy, Shante was still alive. “I found my granddaughter in the hokkie, she was still alive but could not respond and I told her ‘Shante moenie worry, die ambulance kom nou.’ Shock: Ouma Yvonne Adam. Picture: supplied Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk says that Delft police are investigating a murder.