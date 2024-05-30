Crimefighters in Manenberg are fearing a renewed gang war after a skollie accused of jumping kamp to a rival gang was killed on Monday. According to a Daily Voice source, the 19-year-old member of the Clever Kidz gang was shot multiple times in the head by three gunmen in Thames Walk shortly after 8am.

“He was standing at the house and they came up to shoot him at close range and he died on the scene,” says the source. Community Police Forum chairperson, Vernon Visagie, says they were informed that the teen had gone to visit his mother when he was killed. “He was an HL before and jumped kamp to the Clever Kidz and when he went to visit his mother who lives in the HL territory they shot him. We were informed that there was a target on his head for this reason.”

Killed: Skollie’s body lying in Thames Walk. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. “According to reports the victim was standing in front of the house when he was approached by unknown suspects who shot him. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Visagie says the area has been relatively quiet in recent weeks and they now fear retaliation shootings.