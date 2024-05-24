Police have denied making any arrests in connection with the bread truck double murder that took place in Delft last week. This after a detailed police report circulated on Facebook and in WhatsApp crime groups, claiming that one of the gunmen involved in the deadly robbery had been arrested.

The shooting which was captured on the Sasko truck’s dashboard camera show the three workers being attacked last Thursday while parked on the corner of Symphony Way and Temprol in Suburban. Rubbished: Malcolm Pojie. Picture: supplied The men were making deliveries around 8am when they were ambushed by the unknown gunmen. A two-minute video of the incident that went viral shows the men laughing and joking while the driver counts money, before the armed suspects appear at the driver and passenger doors and rob them.

The driver and far right passenger are shot dead at close range, while the man sitting in the middle was was wounded but survived the attack. Yesterday morning, a report along with a picture of a man surfaced, claiming that one of the alleged gunmen by the name of Martin Magunyi, a Zimbabwean, had been apprehended by cops while on a bus headed for Beaufort-West. The report goes on to say that Magunyi is believed to be wanted for several robberies across the province.

However, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, rubbished the report, saying SAPS do not circulate such reports on their social media pages. He confirms: “Be advised that a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested in Beaufort-West yesterday, 22 May 2024 as an undocumented person. “He will appear in the Beaufort-West Magistrates’ court soon. However, he is not a suspect in the Delft double murder of a week ago.”