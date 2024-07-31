Five cases of child abandonment have already been registered by social workers this year, as yet another infant was found dumped in Delft. Police were called to Fairhaven Street, Voorbrug, on Tuesday where the body of the baby was found inside a plastic bag.

Crime fighters say they are alarmed at the rate of baby dumping and is appealing for baby savers to be installed at local clinics and hospitals. Police have opened a docket to investigate the case and are now searching for the mother. Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk explains: “Delft police registered a concealment of birth following the discovery of a baby’s body in a white plastic bag, in Fairhaven Street, Voorbrug, Delft. According to reports community members made the discovery and immediately informed SAPS.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. No arrest yet, investigations continue.” Last month, a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic sakkie was found by a resident in a backyard in Kuilsriver. The baby was alive, while the mother was found and now faces a charge of child neglect.

Earlier this year another baby was pronounced dead after it was found on Stellenbosch Arterial near the Belhar Fire Station. A third baby was found alive in Delft in March after being dumped. Saafia Samuels, a crime fighter who works closely with police, says they were horrified by these cases.

“We are shocked as I think we have counted about eight cases (of child abandonment) in recent months,” she says. “There should be a baby saver at local hospitals or clinics instead of mothers choosing dirt bins to dump babies in. “Our communities also need to take responsibility and speak out.”