One of the accused in the kidnapping case of a 14-year-old girl from Samora Machel said in court that he was allegedly in a relationship with the young victim. This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday as Isaac Murishi, Paul Bucumi and David Ndayisaba made an appearance.

They face charges of kidnapping, rape with common cause, aggravated robbery and attempted extortion. Their bail application was expected to commence. However, due to logistics, it was decided that it would take place in the new year as State prosecutor Siyabulela Boto would be on leave for the festive season.

Boto told the court: “If the bail application would proceed, it would only be partly heard as I’m going on leave on Thursday and would be returning in the new year. “That would then be postponed until I come back and it would not be in the interest of justice, as it would cause further delays.” Defence attorney Livhuwani Nemugumoni concurred with the State.

New revelations: Wynberg Magistrates Court. Picture: Jack Lestrade But before the accused left the dock to return to the police cells, Murishi raised his hand and conferred with his lawyer. Addressing the court, Nemugumoni conveyed what his client said: “He is making confessions that the other individuals are not involved, but this is not the platform for that.” Magistrate Bongi Mtwana agreed that it was not the right platform and said the State will have to attend to that.

Outside court, Nemugumoni explained that Murishi had claimed to have been in a relationship with the 14-year-old victim. The defence lawyer says: “I’m on record for the three accused. “Accused 1 [Murishi] said he was responsible and what is a consistent message has been that he knows the victim.

“He is the one who made arrangements for the victim to be at the apartment where he stays in Parow Valley. “The other two people were arrested because Bucumi is his roommate and Ndayisaba is the caretaker of the property. “In terms of the instructions, the information which we received was that when the other two were arrested, they would be released after the handover of Murishi.

“We have made some representations to the public prosecutor and the investigating officer is making leads.” The 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped when she was on her way to the gym in Samora Machel on 12 November. She was found in Parow Valley five days later where she was allegedly raped by one of the men.