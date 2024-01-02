West Coast Medical Rescue is currently at the scene of a structural fire at the Shelley Point Hotel in St Helena Bay after a blaze started early on Tuesday. Saldanha Bay firefighters are combating the blaze, working tirelessly to control the situation.

“We urge residents to avoid the area and keep a clear way for Emergency Vehicles,” said the West Coast Medical Rescue in an alert posted on social media. The fire has sparked concern and garnered widespread attention on social media platforms. Users expressed disbelief and sadness, with many hoping for the safety of all individuals involved. The situation remains tense, and authorities are working diligently to contain the fire and prevent its spread to nearby structures.

Shelley Point Hotel, a popular destination in the picturesque coastal town, is well-known for its breathtaking views and has been a hub for both locals and tourists alike. The extent of the damage to the historic establishment is yet to be assessed. As the situation unfolds, West Coast Medical Rescue and Saldanha Bay firefighters are managing the crisis, prioritising the safety of individuals and surrounding properties. Updates on the incident will be provided as more information becomes available. In the meantime, the community is urged to remain vigilant, avoid the area, and cooperate with emergency services to ensure a swift and efficient response to this unfortunate incident.