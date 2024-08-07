A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman captive as his sex slave for months. However, on Tuesday advocates against gender-based violence (GBV) raised concerns after the suspect failed to appear in court.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on 2 July after the victim, 45, took police to a farm in Atlantis where she was allegedly held captive for four months. Community leader Barbara Rass says despite his arrest the man has not yet appeared in court. Outrage: Crime in Atlantis. Picture: supplied Rass says: “I don’t know why he has not yet appeared in court. It sounds like there is more to this case.

“After every election a lot of things have been done and changed and the implementation never reaches the poor or poorest and victims. “If you look at the media, evil is growing. It is time for action and not words and promises anymore. We went out in numbers to vote.” Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron said the SAPS Atlantis Visible Policing (VISPOL) Unit and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested the alleged rapist in the Atlantis area.

He says: “It is reported that a victim led the SAPS to a remote farm where she was held captive and repeatedly raped for approximately four months before she was able to escape. “The Portfolio Committee on Police has emphasised that members of SAPS must take immediate action to investigate and arrest perpetrators of GBV cases and must treat the victims with compassion and empathy. “This is the standard we expect, and the SAPS members have shown that this can be done.

“The dedication displayed by Constable October and Constable Vigeland from Atlantis VISPOL, and Constable Julies from Cape Town FCS is truly remarkable.” Call to action: Ian Cameron. Picture: Parliament RSA Cameron has called for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that the perpetrator is prosecuted for this heinous crime. He has also called for psycho-social assistance for the victim to assist them to deal with this ordeal.