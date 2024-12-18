A sewage spill on the grounds of Pollsmoor Prison saw City of Cape Town officials rush to the mang to prevent local rivers from contamination. Ward Councillor Carolynne Franklin said she was alerted to the issue late on Monday afternoon by the prison’s management.

She said an inspection by officials on the prison grounds revealed that the contaminated water had spilled across a wide area and later it was found that the blockage was caused by waste dumped in the sewerage system. Franklin explains: “I was alerted at about 5.30pm, as I am in contact with the area managers of the prison. “The spill came from the prison grounds and City of Cape Town teams were immediately alerted.

“Sometimes there are issues with logging service request for the prison as it is a National Key Point and cannot be pinned on a map. “I sent an alert to the community to be careful when going near the Westlake River due to possible contamination, but the alert was then recreated. “There is a sewage dam on the prison grounds, which has overflowed before.”

Franklin said there are two sewer lines in the area, of which one is maintained by the municipality and the other by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). OVERFLOWING: Manhole DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed the incident and said the leak came from the Westlake community mainline. Nxumalo adds: “The sewage leak originates from the Westlake community mainline, which is managed by the City.

“Unfortunately, the mainline runs through the agricultural site of Pollsmoor, often leading to the mistaken belief that our facility is responsible.” It is unclear if any inmates or staff at the facility were impacted by the spill. OVERFLOWING: Manhole Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says the City’s teams responded and found that the blockage was due to waste such as rags, forks and spoons in the sewer pipe.