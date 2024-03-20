Several marches will be taking place in Cape Town on Human Rights Day, at a time when South Africa marks 30 years into democracy. In SA, Human Rights Day is historically linked to the events of Sharpeville on 21 March 1960, in which 69 people were killed and 180 wounded by apartheid police, when a peaceful group had gathered to protest Pass laws.

The Matriarch March will commence at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg at 7.30am and will conclude at the Princess Vlei Conservation area at 10am. A “Matriarch Unity Gathering” comprising educational workshops, a healing hub, and performances by local musicians and poets will take place until 3pm. The march is organised by Sacred Unity Circle established in 2022, comprising a voluntary group of women from diverse backgrounds.

Founding member, and Lotus River resident, Kelly Charles Collier, said the first Matriarch March took place last year. Kelly says: “We wish to create opportunities for us to connect with each other and represent what is happening in our communities.” A participation fee of R25 per person is required. For more information, contact 076 989 8392/074 424 3769.

A Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage will see those participating walk from Simon’s Town to the Cape Town CBD, representing the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, in a solidarity march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine. Initiated by a group of individuals from various churches and Christian organisations, the Cape Town Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage forms part of a global movement to “walk in prayerful solidarity” during the month of Lent. The pilgrimage will start at Simon’s Town Train Station at 7am and will move along the coast to Muizenberg, making its way to Main Road and then concluding at the Groote Kerk, in Adderley Street.