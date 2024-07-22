The three suspects accuses of preying on men using the Grindr app appeared in court on Friday in a new case, where they allegedly robbed the victim of R100 000. Mlungisi Vincent Mbutu, Bongani Zulu and Zwelakhe Ngwenya were arrested on June 14 in Woodstock as they had a 50-year-old hostage tied up in a rental home.

Six more cases were added to the matter. On Friday, at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, State advocate Luzaan Williams revealed that a new victim from Camps Bay had come forward. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case dates back to 2023.

“The victim and the accused were chatting on the app and he was invited to a hotel. “He went and then he was kidnapped, tied up and then they took money, R100 000, from his bank account. That is the modus operandi. “We expect that once the media are able to show their faces, more victims will come, if there are more.”

Ntabazalila said at the moment they have seven victims, four in Cape Town, as well as Durbanville, Brackenfell and Wynberg. “We have asked the court to centralise all and to appear in Cape Town, so we don’t have to go to different courts. They are facing kidnapping, extortion, and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges. We have added a new cybercrime charge, we have drafted an interim charge sheet.” “The investigation is still open and we expect more charges added towards the accused, and victims to come forward.”